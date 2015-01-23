Oil prices went down in world markets

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ On January 22 at the world markets, price for WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil down by 3,1% or 1,47 USD and amounted to 46,31 USD per barrel.

Report informs, either price for Brent crude oil decreased in world markets. So, Brent crude fell by 1,05% or 0,51 USD and amounted to 48,52 USD per barrel.

Due to economic forecasts, in case of such situation to be stable in the markets, average price of oil in 2015 may be 53 USD per barrel.