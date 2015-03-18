 Top
    Close photo mode

    Oil prices drop again in markets

    Baku.18 March.REPORT.AZ/ On March 17, at the world markets price for barrel of WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil drop by 0,97% or 0,42 USD an...

    Baku.18 March.REPORT.AZ/ On March 17, at the world markets price for barrel of WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil drop by 0,97% or 0,42 USD and amounted to 43,46 USD.

    Report informs, either price for Brent crude oil decreased in the world markets. So, price for this crude drop by 0,02% or 0,01 USD and made 53,43 USD per barrel.

    Due to the forecasts, in case price for crude oil to be stable, average price of oil in 2015 expected to make 49 USD per barrel. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi