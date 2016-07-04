"Oil and Gas" Trust of SOCAR announces a tender

Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Oil and Gas" Trust of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), in order to meet demands of different size wings, has announced an open tender. Report informs, the application for participation and the bank document on payment should be submitted to the organization until July 8 in Azerbaijani, Russian and English languages.

An original proposal and two copies must be submitted to the procurement organization until July 12 at 15: 30.

The envelopes will be opened on July 12 at 16: 00.

A maximum of 60 days is required to fulfill the procurement contract.