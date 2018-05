Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ The number of futures contracts for WTI crude oil has reached record high. Thus, the number of contracts increased by 6% from 23 299 up to 413 637.

Report informs citing the Forexpf.ru, US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said. This is the highest indicator since June 2006.

Notably, A long position is the buying of a security such as a stock, commodity or currency with the expectation the asset will rise in value.