Number of applications for SOCAR Summer School increased

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ 558 young people appealed this year to participate in the Summer School of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), of which 50 people were selected.

Report informs, it was stated at the opening of the Summer School 2015 by SOCAR vice president Halik Mammadov: "We first started this project in 2010.This year 80 people appealed to Summer School, in 2011 - 222, in 2012 - 272, in 2013 - 276 and in 2014 - 380 young people."

H.Mammadov said that oil extraction by industrial method for the first time in the world was carried out in Azerbaijan However, it is proved that for the first time this has happened in Baku. To date, 75% of the world's oil and 90% of Azerbaijani oil extracted in water areas."

SOCAR representative also spoke about the project "Shahdeniz" and gas contract with Iran.