Novruz Mammadov: Azerbaijan implementing energy projects on a basis of economic considerations

    Baku. 4 February. REPORT.AZ/ Energy projects of Azerbaijan and Russia are mutually complementing each other.

    Report informs, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Novruz Mammadov said that in an interview with Lenta.ru.

    The European market needs energy, and this market - the most solvent and legally regulated.Azerbaijan implemented and will implement energy projects, guided solely by economic considerations, said Mammadov.

    He noted that Azerbaijan has already established itself as a partner who is able to realize a number of large energy and logistics projects.

    Azerbaijan initiates and implements regional projects such as the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars.This is the first regional project since the restoration of independence in 1991, financed without the participation of transnational financial corporations, concluded the deputy chief of staff.

