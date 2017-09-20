New well put into operation at "Oil Rocks" field

Baku. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Azneft" Production Union (PU) of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) is making significant efforts to expand the well stock fund to increase output.

Report informs referring to SOCAR, well No 2584A drilled from the stationary offshore base No 2585 at the "Oil Rocks" field.

The well drilled to the Girmaki Ustu Gumlu Lay Destesi by the Complex Drilling Works Trust, received to the exploitation fund with production of 15 tons of oil and 2300 cubic meters of gas daily at 2521-2515 meters interval.

Notably, exploitation works in the well is provided by the "Oil Rocks" OGPD of "Azneft" Production Union.