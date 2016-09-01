New well at Darwin Bankasy put into operation

Baku. 1 September. REPORT.AZ/ New well at Darwin Bankasy field No.720 of the 766 platform was commissioned after drilling.

Report informs referring to the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), works carried out by the Complex Drilling Works Trust drilled to Girmaki Alti Suite. New well with oil production of 7 tons per day at 1 429-1 412 meters interval has been included in the maintenance fund.

Notably, the well drilled on request of Oil and Gas Production Department of "Azneft" Production Union.