'Abşeronneft' platforms launch new distribution installations

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ Upgrading of electrical system which is under long time exploitation at “Azneft” Production Union (PU) facilities is underway.

Report informs citing SOCAR, “Abşeronneft” Oil and Gas Production Department (OGPD) of “Azneft” PU also carries out works in this direction, expired power lines, distribution installations are upgraded, network is equipped with modern equipment. Under projects of SOCAR Oil and Gas Research and Design Institute, new underground and underwater cables as well overhead power transmission lines were constructed by the Oil and Gas Construction Trust, power transformers, distribution installations and boards were installed, also new substations put into operation. Distribution installations on pier and cable lines between them upgraded, submarine cable lines moved to new distribution facilities and repaired. 3 of 6 kV submarine cables to fixed offshore platforms No.190 and 250 from old damaged trestle No.401 overhauled and moved to platform No.290. A new substitute of 1 km long submarine cable line of same power was constructed in order to ensure safety of operation of 2 cables of 6 kV on pier from damaged part of trestles No. 562-401.

1.3 km new submarine cable line constructed for round power supply among offshore platforms No.670-720 in “Darvin bankası” field, distribution facilities on the pier and hydrotechnical parts upgraded, electrical equipment installed and launched on distribution facilities, according to the project.

"The measures will further continue to improve "Azneft" PU's energy infrastructure", statement declares.