New crude oil storage park to be built in Pirallahi

Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ Crude oil storage park in Pirallahi of "Absheronneft" NGDU of the "Azneft" Production Union of the SOCAR (State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic) will be replaced with new ones.

Report informs referring to the SOCAR, for this purpose, 6.4 hectares of land has been allocated in northeastern part of the island and construction of the park has been started. From technological and ecological point of view new crude oil storage park built by Oil and Gas Trust will meet modern and high standards.

24 oil tanks will be installed in park, two-story office building, a checkpoint, operator and tools room, fire-fighting pump station building, separate oil and produced water pumping station, underground drainage block, 4 gasgas water sand separators, air prep block, 2 stove, 6 / 0,4 kV substation will be built. 3 cisterns out of 24 will have capacity of 3 000 cubic meters, 6 wells - 2 000, 4 wells - 1 000, and 5 wells - 700, 4 wells - 400, 2 wells - 100 c.m.