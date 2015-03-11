Natig Aliyev: Future projects for supply of gas to Europe will be different from Nabucco

Baku. 11 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan, which has gained share in the Greek gas distribution company DESFA, wonders why the European Commission procrastinates the solution of the problem of compatibility of the deal with the EU legislation.Report informs Energy Minister Natig Aliyev said that to EurActiv.

According to the minister, in terms of Azerbaijan there was no conflict of interest in the issue of the acquisition of a controlling stake in the State Oil Company (SOCAR) for the reason that the owner of the gas that is pumped into the tube of the Southern Gas Corridor is not Azerbaijan but the consortium of gas field Shah -Deniz 2.

As you know, Azerbaijan participates in Shah Deniz with a share of 16.6%. That is why we don't think that someone should consider Azerbaijan as the owner, carrier and distributor of gas. I hope that the Commission will take this into account, said Aliyev.

Azerbaijan does not compete with Russia, which plans to export 63 billion cubic meters of gas in a year in South-East Europe through the South Stream project of the Turkish or stream, said minister commenting on the issue of updating the revival of the Nabucco project during the visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Bulgaria, voiced by Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov.

The minister also stressed that future projects that will provide additional gas is likely to be different from the Nabucco pipeline, which consists of a series of inter-governmental agreements on the creation of transport routes with the possibility of backflow (reverse).