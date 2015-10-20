 Top
    Natig Aliyev: Delay of wages related to collection of funds

    Collection of payments depends on Azerishiq OJSC

    Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ Reasons for the delay of salaries to employees of "Azerenergy" OJSC associated with the detention of charges for the use of electricity. Report informs, Minister of Energy Natig Aliyev said.

    He noted that, collection of payments depends on the "Azerishiq" OJSC.

    "Azerishiq" OJSC collects payments from subscribers for the use of electricity and transfers them into "Azerenergy" OJSC, which, in turn, pays the salaries of employees and sends them to other purposes. If payments for the electric power to be paid timely, such problems don't arise," he said. 

