Gstaad Grace tanker, which was carrying 70,000 tonnes of Azerbaijani oil for Kremenchug refinery of Ukrnafta, has completed the unshipping in Odessa port, Report informs citing the Ukrainain media.

The tanker departed from Georgia’s Supsa port in early August.

In late 2016, SOCAR and Ukrnafta signed an agreement on supply of 1.3 million tonnes of Azerbaijani oil per year for Kremenchug refinery. 950,000 tonnes of oil were supplied in 2017, 670,000 tonnes in 2018.