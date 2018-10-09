Minister: Opening of STAR refinery to be held next week

Baku. 9 October. REPORT.AZ/ Opening of STAR Oil Refinery of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) is planned to be held next week in in Aliaga, Izmir, Turkey, said Fatih Dönmez, the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Turkey, Report informs citing the Turkish media.

"STAR Oil Refinery with the annual refining capacity at 10 million tonnes is planned to be opened next week," the minister said.

STAR Oil Refinery was founded by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on October 25, 2011.

STAR has the first Strategic Investment Promotion Document of Turkey. After starting operation, the refinery will produce 1.6 million tonnes of naphtha, 5 million tonnes of diesel, 1.6 million tonnes of aircraft fuel, 300,000 tonnes of LPG, 160,000 tonnes of sulfur and other products.

In August, Absheron tanker delivered 80,000 tonnes of AzeriLight crude oil to STAR. The refinery is being tested through refining of this oil.