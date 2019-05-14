Mammadyarov: Everything done to ensure Azerbaijani gas delivery to markets in Greece and Italy by 2020

© Report/ Firi Salim https://report.az/storage/news/fc224838c5fe355984a187ed3672a958/a7308411-96df-4d4e-bcf3-66e5a30adfde_292.jpg

"The Southern Gas Corridor project is a strategic project. Everything has been done to ensure delivery of natural gas from Azerbaijan to markets in Greece and Italy by 2020," Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said, speaking at the panel "The 10th anniversary of the Eastern partnership: Achievements and challenges in delivering concrete results” in the framework of the high-level conference in Brussels, dedicated to the tenth anniversary of the Eastern Partnership program.

“The Southern Gas Corridor is not the end of the project, since it is planned to extend it and send another thread to the Balkans. This issue has not been resolved yet,” the Foreign Minister noted.

He touched upon other major infrastructure projects successfully implemented by Azerbaijan, particularly the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway.

“Baku-Tbilisi-Kars has connected East and West. Someday our young people will be able to take the train and get, for example, to Stockholm. It will also strengthen contacts between people," Mammadyarov stressed.