Minister: Azerbaijan not makes haste to become a full member of GECF

Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan is not in a hurry to become a full member of the Forum of Gas Exporting Countries (GECF).

Report informs, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Natig Aliyev said that at a briefing for journalists.

According to the minister, Azerbaijan is exploring the prospects of membership in the organization: "At the event in Iran, I was also asked a question in regard with the full membership.

However, I said that we should wait at least a year.

For now we are happy with observer status. We are not in a hurry to make a decision."