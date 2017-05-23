Minimum result expected from OPEC's Vienna summit

Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ Not all oil producing countries are satisfied with agreement to reduce global oil output for 9 months. Full agreement is possible with extension of the program for 6 months.

Repor informs citing the Bloomberg, Kuwait oil minister Essam al-Marzouq said.

The minister said that OPEC does not discuss the issue of increase in quota of production cut: "At the moment, there is no need to cut more production."

Analytical Group of Report News Agency says, if the decision to extend Vienna agreement for 6 months will be accepted on May 24-25 during OPEC meeting, oil prices can fall below $ 50/barrel.