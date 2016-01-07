Minimum and maximum price of Azerbaijani oil in 2015 revealed

Baku. 7 January. REPORT.AZ/ Last year, the minimum price of Azerbaijani oil Azeri LT CIF, transported via the ports of Supsa and Batumi and Ceyhan and sold on the world markets, was recorded on December 21.

Report informs the price of Azeri LT CIF made 36.71 USD / barrel.

It is less by 20.68 USD, or 36.03% than the lowest value fixed in 2014.

In 2015, the higher price of Azeri LT CIF was offered on the London Stock Exchange on May 6 at price of 68.98 USD per barrel, which is by 48.63 USD or 41.35% lower than its highest level in 2014. In 2014 the minimum price of Azeri LT CIF was recorded on December 31 (57.39 USD / barrel), maximum - 19 June (117.61 USD / barrel).