 Top
    Close photo mode

    MES and SOCAR management hold discussions in collapse area

    Kamaladdin Heydarov and Rovnag Abdullayev have arrived at the scene

    Baku. 16 December. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Emergency Situations (MES) Kamaladdin Heydarov and SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev have arrived to the scene in connection with the accident occurred as a result of collapse at the right and left parts of the Oil Collecting Point No. 3 of "Azneft" Oil and Gas Production Department (OGPD) named after N. Narimanov

    Report informs referring to the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

    Currently, they are examining the scene of accident and holding operative discussions with the governors of relevant agencies involved in search for missing oilmen.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi