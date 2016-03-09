SOCAR officials met with oilmen being on shift at 'Guneshli' field during accident

Baku. 9 March.REPORT.AZ/ Today meeting was held at the head office of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) with the oilmen being on shift at deep sea base No. 10 in 'Guneshli' field during accident as a result of natural disaster.

Report informs referring to the press service of the SOCAR, Vice President of the SOCAR on oil, gas production and transportation Rahman Gurbanov, Vice President on Human Resources, Regime and Information Technologies Khalik Mammadov, Vice President on Social Issues Badal Badalov, heads of relevant offices of the company attended the meeting.

Firstly, oilmen, died and missing as a result of accidents in sea bases No. 10 in 'Guneshli' field and No.501 in 'Oil Rocks' on December 4 last year, have been commemorated with a minute of silence.

Vice President of the SOCAR on Human Resources, Regime and Information Technologies Khalik Mammadov told about the works carried out for elimination of consequences of the accident, stated that search for missing oilmen as well as treatment and rehabilitation issues of the rescued persons are always in the center of attention.

The base chief Allahverdi Mammadov, workers, injured during the accident Faig Jafarov, Alirahman Guliyev, Kamran Tarverdiyev, Bahruz Babayev, Bakhtiyar Alakbarov, Rashid Huseynov and others made a speech and highly appreciated attention and care by the SOCAR management during the period of treatment as well as expressed their gratitude for periodic visit by them and care for their problems as well as for material and moral support.

Summing up the meeting, Vice President Kh.Mammadov mentioned great importance of the meeting, gave relevant instructions to the heads of the structural divisions regarding arising issues.