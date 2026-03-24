Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Media: Iranian energy facilities hit

    Energy
    • 24 March, 2026
    • 13:38
    Media: Iranian energy facilities hit

    Several Iranian energy facilities were struck despite US President Donald Trump"s announcement of a temporary halt on attacks targeting Iran's energy sector.

    Report informs that, according to Interfax, citing Iranian media, the strikes hit a gas management building and a gas pressure regulation station in Isfahan, as well as a gas pipeline at a power plant in Khorramshahr.

    In Isfahan, nearby buildings and homes that are not part of the energy infrastructure were also damaged.

    Iranian media did not specify whether the strikes were carried out by Israeli or US forces.

    Trump earlier instructed the US Department of Defense to postpone any military action against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for five days, provided ongoing negotiations between the two sides proceed successfully.

    Iranian energy facilities US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East
    KİV: İranın enerji infrastrukturu obyektləri zərbələrə məruz qalıb
    СМИ: Объекты энергетической инфраструктуры Ирана попали под удары

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