Media: Iranian energy facilities hit

Several Iranian energy facilities were struck despite US President Donald Trump"s announcement of a temporary halt on attacks targeting Iran's energy sector.

Report informs that, according to Interfax, citing Iranian media, the strikes hit a gas management building and a gas pressure regulation station in Isfahan, as well as a gas pipeline at a power plant in Khorramshahr.

In Isfahan, nearby buildings and homes that are not part of the energy infrastructure were also damaged.

Iranian media did not specify whether the strikes were carried out by Israeli or US forces.

Trump earlier instructed the US Department of Defense to postpone any military action against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for five days, provided ongoing negotiations between the two sides proceed successfully.