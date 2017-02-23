 Top
    Maros Sefcovic: We will do our best to avoid delays in TAP project

    European Commission official: Italy will have the most benefits from the project

    Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ "We will do our best to avoid any delays in Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) project that can affect the schedule of the project".

    Report informs, European Commission Vice-President for Energy Union Maros Sefcovic said at press conference after the III meeting of Ministers within the framework of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council.

    He said that the organization will continue its support for the delivery of gas to Italy in 2020: "Private cooperation with Italy is underway in connection with concerns arising in Italy. Delays and shortages of permits noted in this meeting. Italy will have the most benefits from this project".

    European Commission's representative wrote a letter to the officials in Apulia region of Italy and had received a positive response. M. Sefcovic said that he would visit the region.

