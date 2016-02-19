 Top
    Maroš Šefčovič met with Azerbaijani Energy Minister Natig Aliyev

    During the meeting, discussions were held on Energy Union

    Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Natig Aliyev during his visit to Berlin (Germany) has discussed Energy Union project of the Southern Gas Corridor (SCP) with Maroš Šefčovič, Vice-President of the European Commission. Report informs, Maroš Šefčovič posted on his Twitter page.

    "Start my second day in Berlin with a working breakfast with Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Natig Aliyev. We discussed Energosoiuz and SCP. We plan to complete 90% of the issues on Energy Union before the end of 2016", Maroš Šefčovič stated. 

