Maroš Šefčovič met with Azerbaijani Energy Minister Natig Aliyev

Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Natig Aliyev during his visit to Berlin (Germany) has discussed Energy Union project of the Southern Gas Corridor (SCP) with Maroš Šefčovič, Vice-President of the European Commission. Report informs, Maroš Šefčovič posted on his Twitter page.

"Start my second day in Berlin with a working breakfast with Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Natig Aliyev. We discussed Energosoiuz and SCP. We plan to complete 90% of the issues on Energy Union before the end of 2016", Maroš Šefčovič stated.