Mariam Valishvili: "SOCAR will continue long-term cooperation with Georgia"

© Report

Baku. 4 October. REPORT.AZ/ "The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) is a major actor in Georgia's market of natural gas and this is a really great responsibility," Adviser of SOCAR's Georgia office Mariam Valishvili said.

Report's local bureau informs that she was speaking at the high-level political talks related to the Georgian gas market organized by the European Energy Agency in Tbilisi.

She noted that the cooperation between SOCAR and Georgia was established many years ago: "SOCAR will continue the long-term cooperation with Georgia."

As for the reforms to be held in the gas market of Georgia, she said that SOCAR is ready to filfill all the rules complying with the country's reality: "SOCAR does not intend to leave the natural gas market of Georgia. We are capable of applying new regulations to be implemented on the gas market. SOCAR is ready for competition."