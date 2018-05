Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ 'The information, spread on media regarding the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) planning to build a refinery in Georgia doesn't correspond to reality'.

Report was told by Mahir Mammadov, Director General of 'SOCAR Energy Georgia'.

Notably, the Georgian media has spread information on SOCAR's intention to build a refinery in Georgia as well as reaching a relevant agreement with the Georgian government.