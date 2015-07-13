London discuss the issues of expansion of energy cooperation with Azerbaijan

Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ On the initiative of the British representative of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and the Chamber of Commerce of the United Kingdom within the framework of "High Value Opportunities" was held a business briefing at the conference center of London.

The briefing was devoted to the issues of expansion of cooperation between the two countries in order to strengthen local production capacity in the oil and gas industry.

Opening the meeting, the head of the Department of Energy and Infrastructure Agency Keir Campbell (Campbell Keir), who touched on the progress made in recent years in the oil and gas industry of Azerbaijan.

Then, the Azerbaijani Ambassador to the UK, Tahir Tagizadeh told about the history of cooperation between the countries.

It was noted that previously applied in 10 countries, the program "High Value Opportunities" has had positive results, as well strengthened cooperation between regions and local manufacturing capacity.

In his speech, the head of the British Representative of SOCAR, Rufat Efendiyev touched upon the creation of favorable conditions for investment in Azerbaijan.

At the end of the meeting it was proposed at the forthcoming conference in Aberdeen-exhibition, to organize a business forum in the extended format.