    AIOC produced 33.5 mln tons of oil, SOCAR 7.5 mln tons last year

    29.4 bln cubic meters of gas produced in the country

    Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ In 2016, over 41 mln tons of oil and 29.4 bln cubic meters of gas were produced in Azerbaijan.

    Report informs, Khoshbakht Yusifzade, First Vice-President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), told in his interview with "Respublika" (Republic) newspaper .

    According to him, 7.5 million tons of oil and 6.3 billion cubic meters of gas were produced by SOCAR.

    Kh.Yusifzade noted that Azerbaijan International Operating Company (AIOC) and "Shah Deniz" consortiums extracted 33.5 million tons of oil and 23.1 billion cubic meters of gas last year.  

