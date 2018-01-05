Last year 483 multi-storey buildings gasified in Azerbaijan

Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ “Azəriqaz” Production Union of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has studied appeals by legal and physical persons in December 2017 and supplied natural gas to 71 multi-storey buildings, which submitted relevant documents.

Report informs citing the“Azəriqaz” PU, totally, 2,968 families live in these buildings.

In general, the number of high-rise buildings supplied with natural gas last year was 483, which consist of 21,445 apartments.

"As an organization engaged in natural gas sale, “Azəriqaz” PU is interested in supplying any multi-storey building with natural gas as soon as possible, which submitted necessary documents and meet all regulatory and technical safety requirements", the statement says.