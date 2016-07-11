Last month 12 000 new subscribers registered at 'Azəriqaz'

Baku. 11 July. REPORT.AZ/ In June of this year, in population sector 11 968 new subscribers were registered at 'Azəriqaz' Production Union of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

Report was told in the SOCAR.

The company said that 1551 of them accounted for Baku and Sumgayit cities, as well as Absheron district, but 10417 for regions of Azerbaijan. Thus, number of subscribers, supplied with natural gas across the country has reached 1 918 710 people.

As of July 1 this year, 130 964 internally displaced families in population sector were provided with natural gas in accordance with the limit allocated by the state. In addition, the limit allocated for 362 mosques and religious temples for free use of natural gas.