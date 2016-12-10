Kiev hosts business development and security conference with partnership of SOCAR Ukraine

Kiev. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ With the support of the regional and city administrations, Kiev has played host to the conference for business development and security.

Ukrainian Bureau of Report informs, one of the partners of the event was the SOCAR Ukraine.

Among speakers was also Chairman of the Department of Legal Support SOCAR Ukraine Mikhail Tretiakov. He told about how to reduce the risks of co-operation with foreign partners, what are the most effective ways of checking the reliability of foreign partner, and other aspects of foreign trade.

"SOCAR Ukraine examines future counterparties on the best resources and databases, including cooperation with Interpol, Europol, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of different countries, different databases, and etc. Our work with foreign companies do not foresee any "firms-pads", everything happens transparently in accordance with principles and standards declared by SOCAR", said Mikhail Tretiakov.

Director of the company, organizer of the conference "LipskyMarketingGroup" Alexander Lipsky told Report, why he chooses SOCAR Ukraine as one of the partners of the organized event.

"Earlier, SOCAR Ukraine was a partner of the meeting of the Club of Corporate Lawyers and Financiers. The company is open to cooperation and communication, as well actively involved in scientific and business events. It makes a good analysis, has experienced experts, professionals who provide advice to their colleagues from other sectors", Lipsky said.