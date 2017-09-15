Khoshbakht Yusifzade: There are bigger resources in ACG

Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, located in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, has considerable resources and there are a lot of things to be done in these fields.

Report informs, First Vice-President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Khoshbakht Yusifzade said during the event at the Baku Higher Oil School on the occasion of new school year.

According to him, 436 mln tons of oil has been extracted from the block of fields so far: “As noted yesterday, there are 500 mln. tons of initial not extracted reserve. But I believe that this figure is not the end. Still, great work will be done in this field in the future. It is a gift from Allah to Azerbaijan and oil workers”.

SOCAR official also noted that there is no doubt that reserves in these fields will increase.