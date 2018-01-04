Khoshbakht Yusifzade: Extractable hydrocarbon reserves in Azerbaijan equal 4.05 bln tonnes

© Report

Baku. 4 January. REPORT.AZ/ As of today, specified extractable oil-condensate reserves are estimated at 1.5 bln tonnes in Azerbaijan, gas reserves at 2.550 tln cubic meters.

Report informs, First Vice-President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), Khoshbakht Yusifzade told an official newspaper.

According to him, forecasted oil reserves is 2 bln tonnes, gas reserves 3.450 tln cubic meters.

"In other words, specified extractable hydrocarbon reserves in Azerbaijan for today equal 4.050 bln tonnes in oil terms, forecasted hydrocarbon reserves to 5.450 bln tonnes in oil terms. Thus, total hydrocarbon reserves are estimated at the volume of 9.5 bln tonnes in conventional fuel", Yusifzade said.