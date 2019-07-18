Khoshbakht Yusifzade awarded with jubilee medal "100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (1918-2018)"

Upon the order of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Vice President of SOCAR Khoshbakht Yusifzade was awarded with the jubilee medal "100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (1918-2018)".

SOCAR told Report that Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov has received Khoshbakh Yusifzade, congratulated him on the award, and presented the medal to him.

Mammadov wished robust health to Yusifzade and expressed his assurance that he will continue sparing no effort for development of oil industry.

The academician thanked President Ilham Aliyev for the care and attention shown to oilmen. According to him, Azerbaijani oilmen will continue to follow the president’s instructions, and successfully implement the projects on Azerbaijani oil and gas.

Yusifzade thanked the Prime Minister for receiving him and presenting him the medal.