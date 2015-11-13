Khalik Mammadov: SOCAR's megaprojects will require 12 thousand permanent workers

Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ The megaprojects of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) - the Southern Gas Corridor, oil and gas processing and petrochemical complex, SOCAR Polymer, the Star refinery and Petkojen, implementation of which planned for the next 5-10 years require 10-12 thousand permanent employees.

Report informs, Khalik Mammadov, SOCAR Vice-President for Personnel, Regime and Information Technologies said at HR Forum 2015 in Baku.

Kh.Mammadov said that, the number of SOCAR employees reaches 55 thousand, of which 17% are women, 83% - men: "Among them, 12% are working for management, 18% - specialists, 1% - Maintenance 69% - workers . 260 employees have academic degree, of which 14% - the doctor of sciences, 86% - a PhD. 32% of employees with higher education, 13% - secondary vocational education, 5% - professional, other 50% have secondary education".