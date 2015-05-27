Kenan Yavuz: SOCAR's investments in Turkey are only about 20 billion dollars

Baku. 27 May. REPORT.AZ/ Electricity production should be doubled. Report informs, it was stated by the president of SOCAR Turkey Kenan Yavuz.

According to him, Turkey has a great potential to increase the production of electricity from coal:

"We have a supply of coal for 300 years and should take advantage of it. Arguments such as "we are against nuclear energy", "we are against coal","we are against the windmills" are damaging the country's development. By 2023, we must increase the volume of exports to 500 billion dollars.We need to achieve this goal with the forecasts of population growth to 90 million people. "

K.Yavuz noted that Production of intermediate goods should be increased 5 times in Turkey, which has no oil and gas. "This is the reality. Turkey, which has no oil and gas, cannot be competitive without increasing the production of intermediate goods production. We must take advantage of this by knowledge and technology."

President of the company said that SOCAR is one of the largest investors in Turkey. "From 1923 to 2003 the whole 15 billion dollars were invested in Turkey. This is the total amount in 80 years. However, to date, investments of SOCAR in Turkey alone are approximately 20 billion dollars."