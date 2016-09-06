JGC company representative visits Baku Oil Refinery

Baku. 6 September. REPORT.AZ/ A meeting has been held with JGC (Japan) company's Sales manager Taishi Yoshida at the Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

Report informs citing SOCAR, the Plant Director Elman Ismayilov welcomed the Japan guest and provided information about the plant's history, currently carried out reconstruction and modernization project, existing facilities as well as technological facilities to be built in the near future.

Japan company's Sales manager spoke about JGC activity in various countries around the world, particularly in Singapore, expressed its interest in cooperation with the enterprises engaged in oil production and processing.