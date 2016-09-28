Japanese companies keen to operate in Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park

Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ Japanese companies and several businessmen are interested in participating with investment, advanced technology, modern equipment in establishment of dozens of small and private chemical enterprises in the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park, where variety of industrial products to be manufactured.

Report informs citing the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), Japanese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Tsuguo Takahashi said in the meeting with Chairman of "Azərikimya" Production Union Supervisory Board, MP Mukhtar Babayev.

M.Babayev stressed that Japan is an economic partner and friendly country of Azerbaijan, noted presence of long-term and effective cooperation between the two countries, successful participation of Japanese companies in a number of major projects carried out by SOCAR as well as provided detailed information on development stages of Azerbaijan's petrochemical industry, modernization works, carried out in the production areas of the union and on the prospective projects.

It was noted that even in 1998, during his visit to Japan, national leader Heydar Aliyev achieved acquiring steam-generator complex of 95 mln USD cost under the state guarantee, the timely built complex has launched a new stage in the development of the chemical industry.

Tsuguo Takahashi stressed dynamic development of bilateral relations between the two countries in various fields, including political, economic and humanitarian fields as well as noted that the Japanese government intends further development of friendly relations with Azerbaijan, attaches great importance to the economy, particularly the oil and gas and chemical sector.