 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​Israel may join TANAP

    Minister: It meets interests of both countries

    Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/ “It is quite likely that Israel will export natural gas to Turkey”. Report informs, this was stated by Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz in his interview with daily Hürriyet.

    “And maybe also in the future we will export natural gas to Europe through the Turkish gas transmission system that is now under construction. I think it is good for Turkey. It is good for Israel”.

    Israeli minister noted that Israel has huge gas reserves and its figures may reach 2.5 trillion cubic m in the future.

    Commenting on TANAP issue, the Minister said that Israel’s joining to this pipeline would benefit both countries.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi