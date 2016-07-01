​Israel may join TANAP

Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/ “It is quite likely that Israel will export natural gas to Turkey”. Report informs, this was stated by Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz in his interview with daily Hürriyet.

“And maybe also in the future we will export natural gas to Europe through the Turkish gas transmission system that is now under construction. I think it is good for Turkey. It is good for Israel”.

Israeli minister noted that Israel has huge gas reserves and its figures may reach 2.5 trillion cubic m in the future.

Commenting on TANAP issue, the Minister said that Israel’s joining to this pipeline would benefit both countries.