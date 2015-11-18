Iran to hold talks at GECF on gas exchange with Azerbaijan

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ Iran will hold talks on the exchange of gas with Azerbaijan, Russia and Turkmenistan in the framework of the Forum of Gas Exporting Countries (GECF), which will take place on November 23.

Report informs referring to ISNA, this was announced by Iranian Oil Minister, Bijan Zanganeh.

"There will not be the negotiations on gas projects at the upcoming conference, because the members of GECF compete with each other in the gas market. We will hold talks with Russia, Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan in bilateral meetings on the exchange of gas", said Zanganeh.

Forum of Gas Exporting Countries (GECF) brings together countries that lead in the export of natural gas. GECF was founded in 2001 in Tehran and legally established on December 23, 2008 in Moscow, where energy ministers of the participating countries adopted the charter of the forum and signed an intergovernmental agreement.