Iran tends to increase its equity participation in "Shah Deniz"

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ Iran intends to increase its equity participation in several overseas oil and gas projects, including the project of gas condensate field "Shah Deniz", located in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea.

Report informs referring to the Iranian media, Iranian Deputy Oil Minister for International and Commercial Issues, Hussein Zamaninia said.

"We intend to increase the share in the development of some fields and projects in several countries. "Shah Deniz" is one of these projects, but the final decision on the matter is still pending," he said.

The National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) has 10% in "Shah Deniz" project.