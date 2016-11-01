Iran resumes gas exports to Turkey

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ Exports of Iranian gas to Turkey were resumed following a four-day pause.

Report informs citing the Iranian media, Iran’s National Gas Company (NIGC) had announced that gas transfer had started with an initial volume of 27 million cubic meters in order to adjust the pipeline pressure though the volume is expected to amount to contract levels.

Notably, gas export from Iran to Turkey had been temporarily interrupted after the transmission line to Turkey exploded deep under the ground 12 kilometers from Bazargan border on Thursday evening at 21:30 p.m.

Since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (began March 20), the volume of Iran’s gas exports to Turkey has experienced an about 8.8% growth as a total of 650 million cubic meters of gas have been deployed to Turkey.

Under a 25-year contract inked in 1996 by Tehran and Ankara officials, Iran is committed to supply Turkey with a daily 30 million cubic meters of natural gas until the year 2026.