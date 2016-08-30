International energy conference continues in Baku

Baku. 30 August. REPORT.AZ/ Second day of the 1st Eurasian Conference of the International Association for Energy Economics (IAEE) on "Energy Economics Emerging from the Caspian Region:Challenges and Opportunities" have started. Report informs, second day of the meeting dedicated to the discussion of conventional energy sources and traditional energy fields.

At the conference, along with experts from Kazakhstan, Germany, Turkey, China, Japan, South Korea, local experts will also deliver a speech.

At the plenary session called "Regional energy security" that will take place in the second half of the day vice president of "BP-Azerbaijan" Bakhtiyar Aslanbeyli and Foreign Ministry spokesman on energy issues Orkhan Zeynalov will give an address.

Also, the World Bank representative Govinda Timilsina is expected to make a speech on energy efficiency.

The conference attended by representatives from 24 countries.

Notably, Report News Agency is one of the official media sponsors of the conference.