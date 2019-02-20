 Top

Ilham Aliyev meets with Turkish minister of energy and natural resources

Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of the Republic of Turkey Fatih Donmez, Report informs citing the press service of the President of Azerbaijan.

Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi