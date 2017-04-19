Hybrid energy efficient cars handed over to SOCAR under UNDP project

Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ Four hybrid energy efficient cars were formally transferred today to the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) by the UN Development Programme at a ceremony held at the SOCAR EcoPark in Baku’s Gala settlement.

Report informs, the cars are designed to transform energy produced from combustion of gasoline into electric energy, which is used for operating the cars.

The cars were received by SOCAR Vice-President on ecology issues, Ms. Rafiga Huseynzada.

UNDP Deputy Resident Representative, Alessandro Fracassetti, emphasized the importance of the project in piloting energy efficiency measures in Azerbaijan. He expressed hope that other state companies and the private sector would soon follow SOCAR’s experience.

The cars were purchased in the frame of the GEF-financed project jointly implemented by UNDP and SOCAR.

Earlier, international experts conducted trainings in eco-driving for 12 selected SOCAR drivers. After the tests, drivers were able to reduce fuel consumption from 20 to 8%.

This is one of several mitigation activities for low-end carbon use sectors that have been carried out under the project. Other measures include energy efficient buildings, installation of small wind turbines and vented and flared gas capture from existing on-shore oil and gas fields.

Following the ceremony, participants reviewed project achievements in 2016 and approved work plans for 2017 at a joint Steering Committee Meeting. The event was concluded with a tree planting ceremony, facilitated by SOCAR.

SOCAR vice-president noted that the project was part of SOCAR’s ambitious plans to become a “zero-emission company”. Ms. Huseynzada mentioned that such strategy would boost Azerbaijan's economy and development, and would ensure a cleaner environment.

The project on "Nationally Appropriate Mitigation Actions (NAMAs) for low-carbon end-use sectors in Azerbaijan" aims to pilot energy efficient measures in three areas: in buildings, transportation and associated gas capturing. The project is aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Agenda (SDGs), Azerbaijan’s National Development Strategy and SOCAR’s “zero emission” strategy.