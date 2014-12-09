Head of SOCAR Turkey Energy: "Fall in oil prices below 70 dollars would have a negative impact on Turkey"

Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ Drop in world oil prices below 70 dollars/barrel in the medium and long-term will have negative impact on Turkey.Report informs referring to Doviz Gazetesi it was said by the head of SOCAR Turkey Energy Kenan Yavuz.

According to him, oil price in the 70-80 dollars/barrel range is acceptable, however, the price drop below 70 dollars will impact primarily on export in Turkey at the medium and long term.

K.Yavuz also shared his views on the country's membership in the EU customs union. According to him, this union is harmful to the economy of Turkey."The country should reconsider membership in the customs union of the EU, as Ankara does not need it," - he said.