Head of National Mexican Institute of Petroleum: Many countries interested in southern gas corridor

Baku. 29 May. REPORT.AZ / Azerbaijan is a strategically important player in the transportation of hydrocarbons.

Report informs, the Director of National Maxican Institute of Petroleum, Ernesto Rios Patron told journalists.

He noted that Azerbaijan and Mexico are oil producers, which in turn brings the countries together.

According to E. Patron, it is very important from the standpoint of the development of country and society.

"The countries have great potential for cooperation in the oil and gas field. We can be either useful for you, or learn a lot from you in the field of oil and gas. We have similar challenges and common interest. Azerbaijan is a strategically important player in the transportation of hydrocarbons between Asia and Europe," he said.

Ernesto Rios Patron also stressed the importance of opening the southern gas corridor, adding that many countries are interested in this project.

"For our part, we have started negotiations with SOCAR on cooperation in many areas, in particular, we can talk about possible investments," Rios Patron summarized.