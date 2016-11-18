Head of consulting company: SOCAR Energy Ukraine is most innovative company among retail networks

Kiev. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR Energy Ukraine is most innovative company among retail networks and is uncompromised leader in terms of service, convenience and fulfilment of obligations.

Director of A-95 Consulting Group Sergey Kuyun told Report.

According to him, SOCAR Energy Ukraine is among companies, operating within legal frames, beyond all suspicious schemes: “They are classified as trusty oil and gas companies, who completely pay taxes. Existence of such participant in times, when there is significant shadow turnover in the market, is very important for Ukraine”.

S. Kuyun noted that SOCAR raises the quality of competition in Ukraine: “First of all, the company raises volume of supply, including wholesale. On the other hand, as a retailer, SOCAR sets absolutely new standards of quality. This is a surprise for our market. Frankly speaking, nobody was expecting such a quality from SOCAR as a state company.

According to expert, the only shortcoming of SOCAR is small number of its filling stations.

S. Kuyun, commenting on influence of Azerbaijani oil and gas market on respective segment of Ukrainian market, said that this is mostly conducted through SOCAR Energy Ukraine: “This year Coral trading agent supplied aviation fuel from Baku to Ukraine. I think this is very interesting event and just a beginning”.