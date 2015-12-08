Chief Engineer: 'For initial assumption, gas wells are burning'

Baku. 8 December.REPORT.AZ/ 'Occurred incident is not related with violation of labor protection or safety regulations.'

Report informs, Balamirza Agharahimov, Head Engineer of 'Azneft' Production Union of SOCAR said in press conference held today.

High-speed blizzard caused accident in 10th deep sea base of 'Guneshli' field, he said.

'Burning are gas wells', Head Engineer says.

'Windy weather on accident day, not extinguishing fire quickly caused deformation of wells and equipments and resulted in fire of some wells', B.Agharahimov said.