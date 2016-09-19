 Top
    Presidential order awards group of oilmen "Honored Engineer" - LIST

    President Ilham Aliyev has signed a relevant order

    Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on conferring the honorary title of "Honored Engineer" to workers of the oil industry of Azerbaijan.

    Report informs, according to the order, for merits in development of the oil industry of Azerbaijan honorary title "Honored Engineer" assigned to the following persons:

    Bekirli Asif Shahnazar

    Hasanov Fazil Gurban

    Nazim Huseynov Hasan

    Mammadov Ilgar Haji

    Seyfullaev Qagamali Hokumeli

